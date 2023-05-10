Looking for fall leaves? Try this easy sightseeing trip along US 2

Stevens Pass Greenway stretches from Sultan to Stevens Pass Resort and is a great road trip for changing colors. #k5evening

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Leaf peeping is just an easy drive away, along the Stevens Pass Greenway section of the Cascade Loop.

The stretch of US-2 from Sultan to the summit offers plenty of autumnal splendor, and some fun stops along the way.

SULTAN

Start your journey in this small town with a treat from the family-owned Sultan Bakery. Wendell Smith, age 91, has owned the bakery for three decades and his sons do the baking. If you want to try one of their famous Big Foot Donuts, get there early – they often sell out by 10 a.m. You can also enjoy an apple pull-apart and 16 ounce coffee for just $3.95.

STARTUP

As you start up the mountain, you’ll pass through the town of Startup – aptly named for a road trip, but it was actually named after a person! George Startup was the manager of a sawmill in the early 1900’s.

GOLD BAR

Take a few minutes to stop by Big Eddy Park for a stunning view of the Skykomish River.

INDEX

Just outside Index at milepost 36, you’ll find Snohomish County's longest-running espresso stand. Espresso Chalet is also a place to fuel up on sasquatch stories, selfies and kitsch. It was a filming location for the 1987 movie “Harry and the Hendersons” and you can grab photos with giant bigfoot statues or buy bigfoot merch – including “bigfoot hair” in a vial.

SOUTH FORK SKYKOMISH RIVER

Pass through a highway tunnel at milepost 46 then turn south onto Old Cascade Highway towards Money Creek Campground and you’ll cross a bridge with spectacular views of the river. It’s a good spot for rockhounds and fish-spotters – when the salmon are running, you can see hundreds of them swimming below.

STEVENS PASS