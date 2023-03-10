A bloom-free container will take your garden through autumn

Ciscoe says 'we don't need no stinkin' flowers' for that fall pot. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Winter is on it's way and cold weather can make garden containers look worn and weathered. Gardening expert Ciscoe Morris has a way to make a container look good even when the weather's bad.

"I'm not going to put a bunch of flowers in here," said Ciscoe. "I picked out a bunch of really cool plants. This is a Monterey cypress. It's called Wilma. Monterey cypress has that wonderful golden look, so to match with that I'm using Euphorbia Blackbird. So this is gonna stay nice and dark colored all winter long which is just what I want."

Ciscoe said when planting a foliage container, look for texture, form and color. And make sure you can fit all of your chosen plants into the allocated space, always a challenge for Ciscoe.

He added a tassel fern that usually likes shade, and said that in the fall and winter, shade lovers can go in the sun no problem. He'll transplant the fern out of the container and into a shady spot in his garden when summer rolls around."

"Okay, now comes that comes a big challenge I've got to somehow get this really cool heuchera that I got in there. I'll do it - where there's a will there's a way!" said Ciscoe. "This is a really good heuchera, it's called 'obsidian' which means black, and these leaves are almost black!"

Final step, water all of the plants in, and add some liquid organic fertilizer to the can to give the plants a good start in their new container. Ciscoe says a container like this is so good looking it'll bring you to tears.