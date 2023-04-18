Long Beach welcomes man who walked across US to raise awareness about mental health

Kyndal Ray Edwards walked through 13 states, timing his finish line crossing to the fourth anniversary of his sobriety. #k5evening

LONG BEACH, Wash. — Kyndal Ray Edwards calls himself "A Walking Testimony," and proof that people can change.

"Over the last 13 years I've tried to take my life twice," he said. "I've overdosed numerous times. I've been in and out of county jail and prison. As somebody who has personally dealt with mental health issues and addiction issues in a life of crime, I'm just a firm believer that we can turn it around."

On the fourth year anniversary of his sobriety, wearing his fourth pair of shoes on his journey Edwards completed his symbolic walk across America in Long Beach on April 12. He started the walk in Jacksonville, Florida on January 1, 2022, but needed to rest for more than two months after hernia surgery in Colorado.

"It feels so unreal," he said. "Indescribable in a sense."

Word of his journey spread through Long Beach. He drew followers on his final mile. People offered encouragement. Raven Ridge Mercantile shopkeeper Stephanie Anne Day gave Edwards a bag that had a new Long Beach sweatshirt inside.

"When I saw him walk by I said, 'I have a present for you,'" Day said. "This town is amazing for stuff like that. And I'm so glad he finished it here."

Dozens of people lined Bolstad Avenue as Edwards pushed his cart past the Long Beach Arch. He slowed briefly for high fives and a hug, but walked right past Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips. Edwards needed to splash his feet in the Pacific Ocean first.

"This journey has taught me quite a bit about myself," Edwards said. "It's taught me how to grow up. But it also taught me about resilience. About pushing myself on days that I don't want to because there is something to accomplish that day."

After 362 days of walking, with 3,292 miles behind him, Edwards left his shoes behind and walked ankle-deep into the ocean. His mother Rhonda Edwards looked on.

"It's been a long journey," she said, in tears. "We went through a lot just to see him take the worst thing in our lives, in his life, and make it so impactful is amazing. It's amazing!"

With a crowd gathered around him and cheered, Edwards raised his arms in triumph.

"Three thousand two hundred and ninety-two miles walked across America for mental health awareness recovery and habits 365 here in Long Beach Washington," he yelled. "What a day! You're awesome!"