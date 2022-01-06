'Jackass' star Steve-O brings his standup to Seattle

The comedian and podcaster plays two shows at The Neptune Theatre Jan. 7. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Comedian, podcaster, and best-selling author Steve-O returns to Seattle for a stand-up show at The Neptune Theatre on Friday.

After getting his big break on MTV’s show “Jackass” in 2000, he’s continued to perform stunts and push the envelope of physical comedy.

The “Bucket List Tour” features Steve-O both on-stage and on-screen, checking off experiences of a self-described “absurd bucket list.”

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to him about the tour, two decades of "Jackass," and when he plans to retire from risk-taking.

HOLCOMB: "I have to say it is a little stunning to me that it's been 22 years since the first time I felt deeply concerned for your well-being."

STEVE-O: "Going on 22 years, for sure. And thank you. (laughter) Careers in the entertainment industry are notoriously precarious. To have the longevity is really — I'm beside myself, I don't know what to say."

HOLCOMB: "And so much has changed over the years too. You've become a successful podcaster, you're owning your YouTube space, and you're more than a decade sober.”

STEVE-O: “Yep. Everything's possible because of my sobriety. That's really the thing. I'm so grateful to have been able to evolve and get healthy, but hang on to my crazy side. I live a double life now where I'm really careful about what I eat and what I drink, and then off I go to do these crazy things."

HOLCOMB: "Another 'Jackass' movie is about to come out, so you guys are all just still plugging away...”

STEVE-O: “Fingers crossed!”



HOLCOMB: "Talk a little bit about your tour and your show because it's really interesting — it's not just you doing a set talking on stage."

STEVE-O: "I'm racing against the clock trying to do the craziest stunts of my career before I'm too old for it to not be creepy. And it's highly explicit, totally not safe for work. Like, I had a medical professional put an IV in my arm and administer general anesthesia drugs while I was riding a bicycle through a field."

HOLCOMB: "In your mind, how much longer can you keep doing these things?"

STEVE-O: "I think my official answer is, I just don't know.”

HOLCOMB: “Fair enough. You've certainly garnered many, many fans over the past 22 years, and one of them is my friend and co-worker Jose, so he had to pop in."

JOSE CEDENO: "What's up Steve-O?”

STEVE-O: “Yeah, Jose — dude!”

CEDENO: "How do you get in the zone when you're going to do a stunt that more than likely is going to end up wrong?"

STEVE-O: "I assess the stunt, I commit myself to doing it, then I count on my fingers, ‘1, 2, 3 — go.’ In my entire life, whenever I've counted, ‘1, 2, 3 go’ — I have never backed out of anything."

HOLCOMB: "Thank you so much — have a great time here.”

STEVE-O: “Thank you guys, I can't wait to get there. See you in a couple days."