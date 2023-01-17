New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma

Stadium Golf features "TrackMan" simulators that take you to more than 130 courses around the world. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging.

It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma.

The huge indoor space is part golf experience and part sports bar.

The TrackMan simulator bays whisk you away to more than 130 locations and they use drone mapping technology to give details that bring the experience to life.

They have games too, like Bullseye, Closest to the Pin, and Capture the Flag.

Pool tables can be used for free up until 3 p.m.

Reservations for the simulators are encouraged and people can bring their own clubs or use the ones at the sports bar.

The hourly rate ranges from $35 per hour to $48 depending on the time of day.

If you are more inclined to watch sports than play them, the bar also shows all the big games, like football, hockey and baseball.

A big part of the Stadium Golf experience is the food!

The menu features some traditional bar food, like nachos and fresh baked pretzels; but you can also find some elevated offerings.

The General Tso's Cauliflower florets are tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce with sesame seeds and green onions.

The Baja Fish Tacos are most popular, and the Mahi Mahi comes grilled or beer battered.