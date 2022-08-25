Hatback Bar & Grille serves craft beer and food with a side of Seattle sports history

The restaurant and taproom is now open across the street from T-Mobile Park. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Seattle sports fans have a new place to grab a drink and bite to eat before a game. The Mariners opened Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley across from T-Mobile Park in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood.

The historic building used to house Pyramid Brewery. The Mariners took it over and did a complete remodel inspired by the Northwest's rich sports history. The team hopes the restaurant and taproom become go-to destinations for local fans to watch everything from baseball to football and hockey. There's also a beer garden which will be open for all Mariners and Seahawks games as well as Sounders matches.

Hatback Bar & Grille serves elevated American fare with a Pacific Northwest flair. You'll find typical sports bar menu items like pizza and burgers alongside the more unexpected pot of Penn Cove mussels in coconut curry broth. For drinks, you can grab a pint of local beer or a craft cocktail at the bar.

Steelheads Alley is a boutique brewpub located within the restaurant and features resident brewery Métier Brewing Company. The award-winning brewery is one of the only black-owned breweries in Washington State — a fitting pairing for Steelheads Alley. The space pays homage to the region's diverse sports history. On the walls, you'll find memorabilia from the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro League Baseball team along with artwork of some groundbreaking local athletes.

Another nod to Seattle sports history is the Hatback Bar & Grille logo. It features a backward baseball cap. That's in honor of Mariner's legend Ken Griffey Jr. The restaurant's signature colors are royal blue and gold which were the colors used in the team's original uniforms.