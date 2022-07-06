x
8 fun and tasty spots to explore on the Eastside

Food and activities abound, from Bothell to Bellevue. #k5evening
The Box and Burgers Eatery in Kirkland features elevated Asian Hawaiian fusion cuisine for reasonable prices.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Want to spend a weekend exploring the east side of Lake Washington?

Here are eight spots worth visiting, from Bothell to Bellevue.

Bellevue Zip Tour

This may be the quickest commute in the city. The Bellevue Zip Tour includes seven zip lines strung through Eastgate Park — a memorable way to experience an old Maple and Douglas Fir forest. The adventure is open April through October.

The tour's zip lines are up to more than 400 feet long and are as high as 80 feet above the ground.

Lounge by Topgolf 

Take a swing at outdoor sports — indoors — in Kirkland! The space features craft cocktails, locally-sourced bites, and Topgolf Swing Suites where you can try everything from golf and football to zombie dodgeball. Suites can be reserved by the hour.

Zombie dodgeball is one of the options at Topgolf Swing Suite — guests can also play one of 80 virtual golf courses.

Lil' Jon Restaurant and Lounge

Looking for an eatery with history? This Bellevue fixture is a blast from the past. Lil' Jon has been serving up ginormous pancakes and cinnamon rolls since 1967. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.

Pancakes are bigger than human heads at Lil' Jon, located just off I-90.

Graham's RoyalTea  

In Bothell, British tradition awaits. Graham's RoyalTea is primarily an event space, but on afternoons they're not previously engaged you can book an afternoon "high tea" party. The service comes with finger sandwiches and desserts.

High tea is served with china on lace tablecloths, and includes traditional finger sandwiches.


Pomegranate Bistro  

For southern hospitality in the Northwest, grab a table at Pomegranate Bistro in Redmond. Chef Lisa Dupar created the menu, inspired by her childhood in Atlanta and Charleston. They're open seven days a week — book your reservations online.

Southern soul food is on the menu at Pomegranate Bistro in Redmond.

Woodinville Lavender  

If you're looking for an outdoor event space, Woodinville Lavender has you covered. Owned by a rocket scientist-turned-farmer, they host everything from weddings to small dinners. It's a spectacular location for photos and a soothing spot for celebrating something — or someone.

Woodinville Lavender is a popular setting for small weddings, showers, private dinners, and other intimate events.

Metier Brewing  

Woodinville is also a great place to grab a pint, at family and bike-friendly Metier Brewing. Making award-winning beer is just one part of owner Rodney Hines' purpose.

"When you look at our label, it isn't a solo cyclist going up a mountain. It's a group of cyclists who are together, pulling and pushing each other to go up the mountain,” he said. "I think beer is almost like an ice breaker for conversation and connection."

Metier's taproom is open Thursday through Sunday.

Metier Brewing makes an array of award-winning beer varietals and was Washington State's first Black-owned brewery.

Box and Burgers Eatery

This family-owned Kirkland restaurant gets high marks on Yelp because it offers fine dining-type dishes (pan-roasted miso salmon, pork belly tacos, and French blues burger, anyone?) for reasonable prices in a casual setting.

"I want to create that vibe where you're our family. It's kind of how you grow up in Hawaii,” said owner Reis Llaneza. "I just want people to enjoy it. Come in, and not have to empty out their wallet."

Box and Burgers is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.

Karaage chicken is a popular menu item at The Box and Burgers Eatery in Kirkland.

