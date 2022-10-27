We dare you to look away from these treats! Seattle chocolate maker creates Halloween sweets for adults

SEATTLE — A chocolatier in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood is making what she calls "Halloween candy for adults” — and they're definitely eye-catching.
Andrea Terrenzio, owner of Dolcetta Artisan Sweets, hand makes (and paints) eyeball bonbons.
"I feel like I always secretly wanted to be an artist and now I can say I'm an artist,” she said. "Eyeballs are kind of a classic Halloween decoration."
She also makes ghost bonbons — a spooky idea inspired by her niece.
"She's always been a princess pink kind of girl, but she asked for bats on her birthday cake this year," Terrenzio said.
The Halloween bonbons aren’t designed for trick-or-treaters (they’re $3 each.) But Terrenzio hopes grown-up Halloween enthusiasts will enjoy them, along with her regular assortment of confections.
"I just really get to play all day,” she said. “I paint and I get messy and then they come out like this, and they're delicious!"
Dolcetta means “little sweet one,” an accurate description for her non-Halloween confections. Vibrant colors reflect unique flavors like lemon yuzu, honey saffron, and rosemary caramel.
And whether customers choose her regular bonbons or the haunted ones, 5% of sales go to Food Lifeline. Dolcetta is a Social Purpose Corporation.
"While we're sitting around eating bonbons, some people are starving," Terrenzio said. "So I just wanted to share some of my privilege.”
Dolcetta bonbons are available Thursday – Sunday at Terrenzio’s studio in Equinox Studios at 6564 Fifth Ave. S. They’re also carried at The Handmade Showroom in Pacific Place and Venue in Ballard.
