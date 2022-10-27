x
We dare you to look away from these treats! Seattle chocolate maker creates Halloween sweets for adults

Andrea Terrenzio makes eyeball and ghost bonbons at Dolcetta Artisan Sweets in the Georgetown neighborhood. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A chocolatier in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood is making what she calls "Halloween candy for adults” — and they're definitely eye-catching.

Andrea Terrenzio, owner of Dolcetta Artisan Sweets, hand makes (and paints) eyeball bonbons.

"I feel like I always secretly wanted to be an artist and now I can say I'm an artist,” she said. "Eyeballs are kind of a classic Halloween decoration."

She also makes ghost bonbons — a spooky idea inspired by her niece.

"She's always been a princess pink kind of girl, but she asked for bats on her birthday cake this year," Terrenzio said.

The Halloween bonbons aren’t designed for trick-or-treaters (they’re $3 each.) But Terrenzio hopes grown-up Halloween enthusiasts will enjoy them, along with her regular assortment of confections.

Credit: Kim Holcomb
Boxes of eyeball bonbons are available at locations in Georgetown, Downtown Seattle, and Ballard.

"I just really get to play all day,” she said. “I paint and I get messy and then they come out like this, and they're delicious!"

Dolcetta means “little sweet one,” an accurate description for her non-Halloween confections. Vibrant colors reflect unique flavors like lemon yuzu, honey saffron, and rosemary caramel.

And whether customers choose her regular bonbons or the haunted ones, 5% of sales go to Food Lifeline. Dolcetta is a Social Purpose Corporation.

"While we're sitting around eating bonbons, some people are starving," Terrenzio said. "So I just wanted to share some of my privilege.”

Dolcetta bonbons are available Thursday – Sunday at Terrenzio’s studio in Equinox Studios at 6564 Fifth Ave. S. They’re also carried at The Handmade Showroom in Pacific Place and Venue in Ballard.

