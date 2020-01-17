SEATTLE — As temperatures drop into the low 30's, a Seattle plant shop stays warm and balmy and filled with lush greenery.

Glasswing Greenhouse sells plants, floral arrangements, pots, hanging plant holders, and more.

Glasswing Greenhouse features a variety of flowers and plants from local and national vendors.

They also feature pots, terrariums, hanging plant holders and botanical candles.

Workshops are available for everything from floral design to caring for houseplants.

Plant enthusiasts can sign up for workshops to learn about design, from kokedama to floral arranging.

If you have a black thumb rather than a green one, they also offer a "Houseplants 101" workshop every month.

Glasswing has two stories of plants and floral options.

Glasswing Greenhouse is open Monday - Saturday from 11am to 6pm, and Sunday from noon to 6pm.

It's located on the corner of E. Olive Way and Melrose Ave. in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

