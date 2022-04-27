For an appetizer or entrée, Chicken Mango Meatballs are sure to please - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — Looking to make a delicious, slightly healthier meal with a ton of flavor? Chef Tom Douglas checks all those boxes with his Chicken Mango Meatballs recipe. He joined us from his Hot Stove Society kitchen.

Chicken Mango Meatballs

1. Preheat the oven to 400° degrees.

2. Mix chicken, mango, Bengal Masala Spice Rub, dill, green onion, and parsley thoroughly in a medium bowl. Be careful not to overmix.

3. Scoop into 1-ounce meatballs with an ice cream scoop or a soup spoon.

This is a very wet mix so it's hard to roll in your hands.

4. Melt butter in a large oven-safe skillet on medium-high heat.

5. Place meatballs in the skillet and pan-sear them till golden brown.

6. Place skillet in the oven until they reach an internal temperature of 155°.

7. Remove from the oven and enjoy!