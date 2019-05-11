Port #1: Port Townsend

Port Townsend is a historic seaport on the Olympic Peninsula offers spectacular views and Victorian architecture. Start your day at Better Living Through Coffee and share your table with a local.

Jared Chapman at Better Living Through Coffee

“You'll always run into somebody that's probably quite different from you,” says barista Jared Chapman. “But you'll likely have a good chat. “





Port #2: Port Angeles

Port Angeles is a great destination for lovers of the outdoors, Port Angeles is the gateway to Olympic National Park and a bikers paradise.

Check out the Olympic Discovery Trail next time you go!

A cyclist rides the Olympic Discovery Trail outside Port Angeles

Port #3: Port Gamble

Port Gamble was modeled after a New England town when lumber barons built it in the 1850's



“Even historic St. Paul's Church here is a replica of the church in East Machias, Maine so you can't get much more authentic than that,” says Peter Orbea.

Port Gamble, WA

Stroll down the leaf-strewn sidewalks, dip into the antique shops and warm up at scratch kitchen with a bowl of tomato pesto soup.

Port Gamble is charming, but it's also rumored to be one of the most haunted places in the state. Visit the Walker Ames House and you may feel like you have some supernatural company.



“We call them our long-term residents,” laugh Orbea.

Port #4: Port Ludlow

Once a logging town, Port Ludlow has now become a retirement community for active seniors, with dozens of clubs residents can join.

“There's golf, there's tennis, there's pickleball for us, there's bridge, and there's two big country clubs here,” says resident Ann McClure.

The Resort at Port Ludlow

Stay at the Resort at Port Ludlow, a boutique waterfront inn overlooking a 300-slip marina.





Port #5: Port Orchard

Port Orchard is a busy waterfront community is a popular destination for antique shoppers who can find treasure from the past in places like the Olde Central Antique Mall.

Port Orchard, WA

“This town is very friendly,” says Bobbie Stewart, “and very open to visitors.”

Make your next port of call any of these 5 ports.

