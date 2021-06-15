x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Evening

Fiery food and tableside salad in a historic Seattle building

El Gaucho's new home at Union Stables in downtown Seattle blends rich history with delicious food.
Credit: KING 5
Flaming steak on a sword, served tableside!

El Gaucho in Seattle has a new historic location - Union Stables, two blocks north of Pike Place Market.

Union Stables is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1910 and was home to three-hundred horses used for pulling streetcars and fire engines. Now, it's one gorgeous steakhouse.

Tableside preparation is a big part of El Gaucho's legacy. They don't just plop their famous Caesar Salad in front of you - they make it right before your eyes. The same for their Flaming Sword Brochette of Tenderloin. Much like its name suggests, a sword stacked with tenderloin cuts is lit aflame before your very eyes - and then prepared tableside to enjoy.

Credit: KING 5
Flaming steak on a sword, served tableside!

To finish off your fiery meal, the Bananas Foster Flambe is also prepared tableside, served with caramel and vanilla ice cream.

El Gaucho is open Tuesday-Saturday for dinner.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.