Fiery food and tableside salad in a historic Seattle building

Union Stables is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1910 and was home to three-hundred horses used for pulling streetcars and fire engines. Now, it's one gorgeous steakhouse.

Tableside preparation is a big part of El Gaucho's legacy. They don't just plop their famous Caesar Salad in front of you - they make it right before your eyes. The same for their Flaming Sword Brochette of Tenderloin. Much like its name suggests, a sword stacked with tenderloin cuts is lit aflame before your very eyes - and then prepared tableside to enjoy.