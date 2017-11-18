Seattle,WA. — Whether you have always had two left feet and have never taken a dance class before, or confess to hours of imitating music videos back in the day, Studio 206 has an excellent way to unwind while getting in some serious cardio...and you will definitely have more fun than on any treadmill!

Evening reporter Extreme Jose takes on the Studio Urban Dance Fit Class challenge. Created by owner and dance instructor Nicole Ellis, this class is designed for the person who takes his/her fitness to the next level. There are no limitations on the fun music that this class has in store for your cardio workout. Is guaranteed that after one hour of Hip-hop, Bollywood, Top 40s, House, K-Pop, and much more, you will break a sweat!

Nicole Ellis and her team of devoted instructors look forward to getting to know you and sharing their passion with you! They are dedicated to maintaining an uplifting, supportive and motivating environment in which to experience the joyous and transformative magic that is dance.

Studio 206, Located in the Old Rainier Brewery, 3100 Airport Way S, Seattle, WA 98134

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING