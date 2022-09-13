England's reigning pup is Marcel le Corgi

Everyone knows that the queen's favorite dog is the corgi, but the king of corgis lives outside the castle walls. #k5evening

LONDON — The grandmother of the groom, also known as the Queen of England, has been the proud owner of more than 30 corgis.

“So, she's technically the longest-standing corgi breeder in the UK,” said Aurélie Four.

But the reigning prince of pups belongs to Four. Her dog Marcel le Corgi divides his time between London and Paris.

In fact, Marcel loves traveling so much, he's become the world's first corgi travel blogger and food critic.

“He's been to 11 countries,” Four said.

He even has his own legally issued passport.

His human, Aurélie Four, serves as his agent and personal photographer.

“I really like to show his personality, how bubbly he is, how friendly he is, how playful he is, how clever he is,” Four said.

Together, they've helped Marcel build a large and enthusiastic online following.

“I really love that connection and sense of community, really, that we've got from there,” Four said.

Monsieur Marcel is also a rising star in the world of acting. He’s done work in a commercial for an automated vacuum.

You'd think this royally famous furball would paw-sitively be on the guest list for a certain wedding people have been barking about.

“Maybe we have a royal connection,” Four said. “We're still waiting for the invitation, though.”

