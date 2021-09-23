Do you have what it takes to make merry on Snowflake Lane?

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Snowflake Lane is coming back big this year with a nightly parade on the streets outside Bellevue Square.
The massive musical celebration will require a festive team of dancers, musicians, characters and color guards. Auditions for paid performers are now underway.
Drummers and color guards are encouraged to audition this Saturday and Sunday at Bellevue Square, starting at 10:00 AM each day. The organizers will also be conducting interviews for character players and float drivers. If you're interested, email the Snowflake Lane producers at snowflakelane@yahoo.com.
The holiday parade will run nightly from November 26 - December 24.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.