A 15 year tradition with hundreds of performers and about 10,000 moving pieces, Bellevue’s Snowflake Lane is a massive undertaking. 

Snowflake Lane fun facts: 

  • Shows start at 7 p.m. and run through Christmas Eve
  • Around 300 performers every night: princesses, sugar plum ferries, drummers, dancers, and more
  • 56 drummers
  • 50 color guard
  • 150,000 lollipops for performers to hand out
  • 27 snow machines

