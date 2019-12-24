A 15 year tradition with hundreds of performers and about 10,000 moving pieces, Bellevue’s Snowflake Lane is a massive undertaking.
Snowflake Lane fun facts:
- Shows start at 7 p.m. and run through Christmas Eve
- Around 300 performers every night: princesses, sugar plum ferries, drummers, dancers, and more
- 56 drummers
- 50 color guard
- 150,000 lollipops for performers to hand out
- 27 snow machines
