Disney On Ice is back in the Northwest with an interactive experience for all ages

KENT, Wash. — Disney on Ice is back in the Northwest and this time it features a fun show full of interactive experiences!

“People can expect a lot. Not only skating, but a lot of aerial type routines” said Matty Cangelose from Disney On Ice. “This show is actually our most interactive Disney On Ice show that we have ever put on. Members of the audience get to interact with all of us cast members.”

Audience members don’t just observe, but participate, making them feel like they’re part of the show. Buckle up because this time, the show has the Disney Magic-mobile service.

Audience members can expect surprises, character interactions, and of course, music!

The Road Trip Adventures show features new elements like extreme sports where you will see some of the characters jumping ramps with their bikes.

“Jumping through the air with the bike on the ice. It just adds a whole new layer of excitement” said Kenny Short from Disney On Ice. “For me personally, that's something that I really enjoy being a part of. It's a good way for me to hopefully motivate others to pursue their dreams as well.”

You can see Disney On Ice in Everett at Angel of the Winds Arena at 200 Hewitt Ave., Everett, WA 98201. Show dates are as follows: