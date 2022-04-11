x
Get down and dirty with this famous Tacoma dive

Dirty Oscar's Annex in Tacoma serves elevated dive bar food and moonshine cocktails — and you may recognize it from a certain food show. #newdaynw
The Colonel's Hash features chicken tenders and a fried egg!

TACOMA, Wash. — Dirty Oscar's Annex is a Tacoma joint that's technically considered a dive — only because a certain Guy Fieri featured it on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Since the filming, though, it's become more of a classy dive. Now, it has elevated bar food, tasty cocktails, and a second location!

One of their most popular dishes is the Dead Elvis, a decadent burger with bacon, peanut butter, and a fried banana on top. The Colonel's Hash is also a favorite, featuring chicken tenders and a fried egg all mixed up in a hash. Delish!

They also have another location, Mini Oscar's Annex, in Sumner. While their Tacoma location is 21 and up, their Sumner location is all-ages.

Dirty Oscar's Annex is known for their drinks, like their Watermelon Mint Chill.

Dirty Oscar's is open seven days a week. They also offer a ten percent military discount and a twenty percent discount for first responders and city, state, and county workers.

