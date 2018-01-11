SEATTLE — The day after Halloween brings a celebration of the afterlife to the Museum of History and Industry. The museum is recognizing Día de los Muertos with special one-day events including dancing, a cooking demonstration and craftmaking to honor the dead and entice them to visit.

Among the learning activities for kids and adults is storytelling in both English and Spanish.

Guests are encouraged to add to the altar, or 'ofrenda,' displaying photos and other relics honoring loved ones who've passed.

Also known simply as Día de Muertos, the holiday started in Mexico, a combination of indigenous and Catholic traditions. It's now celebrated throughout the Americas.

The Day of the Dead is actually two full days of remembrance and appreciation for the lives that touched our own.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING