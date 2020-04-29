These Northwest innovators are delivering fun in a box

One of the biggest thrills of quarantine life is when something fun arrives at your doorstep in a box.

Do you miss the Pike Place Market? Here's your solution! We have four businesses that could send you fun boxes to cheer you up during the quarantine. Here are some of our favorites:

Iconic Market Boxes

Savor Seattle is filling iconic market boxes with rotating items every week, including fresh produce and flowers. Prices vary, right now they're $150. Each box supports eight market vendors and provides a 5 dollar donation to the pike place market safety net fund.

Hama Hama Oyster

Hama Hama Oyster will deliver you to the shores of the hood canal. Hama Hama oysters is shipping boxes of bivalves - fresh from their beach. It's called 'operation farmgate' and it's keeping staff on the job. They start at $30 and will help any shellfish lover 'keep clam' during the quarantine

Burial Coffee Co-op

Burial grounds coffee co-op is keeping Olympia caffeinated with their coffee boxes. "inspired by local community-supported agriculture programs, we've partnered with rogue teas to support our own community-supported caffeine or CSC box,' said Heather Chambers, the co-owner of the Burial Grounds Coffee. Their coffee boxes start at $20 and each box has coffee, tea, 'zines - and diabolical doodles!

Mystery Night In