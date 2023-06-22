Coffee and vinyl reign supreme at Empire Roasters and Records in south Seattle

The Columbia City coffee shop recently expanded adding a vinyl record store. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — There's certainly not a lack of coffee shops in the overly caffeinated Pacific Northwest. What is rare, though, is finding a place where you can pick up the latest Taylor Swift album on vinyl along with your latte.

If that sounds like the perfect combination, then you need to check out Empire Roasters and Records in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood.

The coffee shop has been around since 2009 and has expanded during the last few years - floor by floor. The business now occupies three levels and includes a rooftop deck. The record store was added during the pandemic and owner Ian Peters credits the move with saving the business. Peters encourages customers to bring friends, explore and hang out.

Empire Roasters offers the usual selection of coffee and espresso drinks along with a selection of specialty beverages like the Cashew Milk Latte. The cashew milk is made in-house every morning and lightly sweetened with date syrup and vanilla extract.

The menu also features the cafe's popular waffles which are also made in-house. Vegan and gluten-free options are available. They also make granola and berry compote for their chia pudding along with various pastries.