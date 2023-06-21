This donut shop in Seattle sells out every day so we had to try it

Doce Donut Co. incorporates traditional Latin flavors into an American staple. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Seattle’s newest donut shop is selling out daily and sharing Latin flavors by way of an American staple.

Doce Donut Co. in Fremont was launched by Damian Castillo and Claudia Monroy, who hail from Venezuela. The name (which is Spanish for “twelve”) represents one of the first things they noticed in Seattle.

"We saw the number 12 everywhere, on everyone's house, and we found that to be a very unique concept,” Monroy said. "Seattleites are fans of everything that's local. It's paying homage to the city we now call home while being authentic to our roots."

Their donuts incorporate flavors they grew up with, like tres leches, Mexican hot chocolate, guava con queso, hibiscus and mango and creme brulee.

"Every donut is handmade, and the fillings are also made in house,” Castillo said.

He trained at culinary school and is also getting help in the kitchen from family members. His sister Daniela helps come up with new flavor combinations, and his father Daniel is the “dough man.”

And oh, that dough! It's a 24-hour brioche, creating extra-fluffy donuts that can last longer than a day and already have a cult following.

"I am so excited to be here,” said customer Crista Taylor. "I've seen it on Instagram and have been just thinking about them ever since."

She isn’t the only big fan. On Friday and Saturday, the line sometimes wraps around the block and Doce sells more than 1,000 donuts.

"It's been crazy,” Monroy said. “It's been a wild ride but an amazing journey so far."

The treats also express how she feels as an immigrant who's called America home for years.

"People from my generation, there's something called 200-percenters. You feel 100% Latina. You feel 100% American. So, you're kind of meshing the two cultures. And that's what we wanted to do here,” Monroy said.

The donuts are big (and rich) enough to feed two people and range in price from $4 - $6.50.

Castillo and Monroy hope their customers experience something new with each visit.

"They have the opportunity to taste a different culture,” Monroy said. "Thanks for giving us our dream of waking up every day and giving it our best shot of providing our donuts to Seattle."