Chelan Valley is voted 'Best Wine Region' - 2022's BNWE

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Chelan Valley is the winner of Best Wine Region in 2022's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll.

From traditional tastings to peculiar pairings — the Chelan Valley is a dream destination for the wine connoisseur or the casual sipper.



"Great wine begins in the vineyard where you combine geography, soil, and sunshine, which we have lots of," said Tsillan Cellars owner Bob Jankelson.



That combination seems to be working for the Chelan winemaker. It's won multiple awards including the Wine Press Northwest Winery of the year in 2020. Visiting the vineyard feels like you've been transported to Italy, but Tsillan Cellars' roots run deep in the valley.



"The name is a tribute to the Native American culture in this valley. It is the original spelling of Tsillan which means deep water in the Native American language," Jankelson said.

Just minutes away you'll find Mellisoni Vineyards. It's where the wine barrels become instruments, but the music is just part of the experience here. Owners Rob and Donna Mellison take pride in the hospitality. You'll need a day to try all of their award-winning vintages. They earned eight platinum awards in 2020.



“We just want people to always feel like it’s their place. They can come sit and spend the whole day," Rob and Donna said.

At Lake Chelan Winery, choosing a red or a white means deciding whether you want the ribs or the chicken. They don't just make wine here —they do barbecue.



"It's a little unconventional, we've always tried to make wine approachable and casual, so it’s kind of a natural pairing with barbecue,” owner Ben Williams said.

This was one of the first wineries in the Chelan Valley. Williams says he put a barbecue on-site for one reason: to be the least pretentious winery you’ll come across. Lake Chelan Winery is also family-friendly. You’ll find picnic tables in their vineyards and toys for the kids.