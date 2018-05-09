A longtime Bellingham restaurant is now internet-famous, thanks to food celebrity Alton Brown and a distinctive burrito.

The food show host posted a complimentary video on Facebook after trying the potato burrito at Casa Que Pasa. It has nearly half a million views to date.

"Oh I was stunned, I was stunned,” said kitchen manager Kirsten Henry.

It was a surprising but welcomed celebrity endorsement for a menu item that's already earned prestige among everyday customers.

"I've driven up from Everett just to get a potato burrito and drive back home,” Wade Reinhardt said. “It's that good.”

The potato burrito is a gargantuan combo of pinto beans, chili creme sauce, lots of cheese, and deep fried potatoes, wrapped together in a way that seems to defy the laws of physics.

"I say it's about the size of a medium-sized cat,” Henry said.

The potato burrito is so popular, it makes up 70% of the sales at Casa Que Pasa.

Instagram is full of tribute photos.

And the fame is spreading.

"I took an amazing trip down to Savannah Georgia and was wearing a Casa shirt down there and someone came up to me in a bar,” Henry said. "They said, 'I love that place - the potato burrito!' All the way across the country, as far as you can get from Bellingham."

A jumbo potato burrito costs $9.99 - a pretty good deal considering it weighs in at two pounds.

"I've seen people devour them, once you start you can't stop,” Henry said, laughing. “It's insane.”

The restaurant also boasts a full menu of other Mexican dishes and more than 100 kinds of tequila.

Casa Que Pasa is located on Railroad Ave. in Bellingham and is open daily from 11am – 11pm.

