Buying a candle from Seattle-based Spír supports young men in transition

SEATTLE — A Seattle-based candle company is helping light a new path for underrepresented teens and young men.

Spír Candle Co. employs youth transitioning out of the criminal justice system. Tyshawn Howell is one of them.

"It's very therapeutic,” he said. “Very quiet."

But five years ago, he couldn't have imagined doing this job.

"To be honest with you, I was sitting in prison,” he said. “I would never have thought any of this would be possible."

Dozens of young men from a transitional home near Woodinville have found work - and community – making candles for Spír (pronounced "spire).

They mix and pour them at Cathedral, an event venue in Old Ballard where people celebrate birthdays and weddings. One hundred percent of profits from those events are donated to charity.

Nate and Amy Stone opened the business to put “people over profits."

"We do a lot in this space but the most important thing to us is to create spaces where people feel like they can breathe easier,” Nate said. "We can create a different way of doing business and moving about the world that allows people to vote with their wallets by purchasing things that actually make people's lives better."

Spír means "to breathe" in Latin, and they launched the candle company to broaden their reach when the pandemic closed gathering spaces. In the months since, the operation has become more streamlined and they’re now shipping to customers across the country.

Every single candle is poured, labeled and signed by young men who aren't used to being seen, heard or invested in.

"They really do become family to us and we care about all of them and we can't wait to see where each of them goes,” Amy said.

Shane Schachere was one of the first candle makers. Now, he's running things as a full-time operations manager and defacto mentor.

"I feel like I have a lot to offer to guys and to others in general because of my experiences and what I went through. I've been incarcerated, I've been in group homes and multiple facilities. I've made mistakes just like they have, and that doesn't define me or them,” he said. "We're genuine in what we're doing and our whole mission is helping people."

Nate believes creating a space where people in need can feel seen is critical to cultivating change.

"It's really simple - we just see that there are people who could use advocates and people that believe in them and support them and want them to win,” he said. "I just really love the guys.”

The feeling is mutual. Howell credits Nate with the idea of launching his own non-profit someday.

"(To) persuade the youth to do better things in their life instead of taking the route I took in order to get where I am now,” he said.

Nate said to date, Cathedral has donated roughly $80,000 to charities and provided more than 4,000 hours of paid employment to youth in transition. The more candles they sell, the more young men they can hire.

"When someone buys a candle, they're telling our guys we hear you, we see you, and we got your back. Even if that isn't the initial intention, that is what you're doing,” Nate said.