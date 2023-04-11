Taste your way through Middle Earth in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

Bar Sabine's 'Lord of the Drinks,' Justin Fox, creates fantasy concept cocktails. #king5evening

SEATTLE — Bar Sabine's bar manager Justin Fox is a fan of fantasy, both onscreen and in his drinks. He's created a menu of Lord of the Rings-inspired beverages that will transport guests to Middle Earth.

"The Riders of Rohan" is described as a "highball from Helm's Deep," and includes hazelnut bourbon and apricot gochujang shrub.

"Lake Town Punch" features rooibos tea cognac and Ten To One rum.

The drink menu resembles a map of Middle Earth, and each sippable work of art is creatively accessorized with a collectible garnish. (The "Broken Sword of Narsil" comes with an actual tiny broken sword.)