
Taste your way through Middle Earth in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

Bar Sabine's 'Lord of the Drinks,' Justin Fox, creates fantasy concept cocktails. #king5evening
Credit: KING-TV
"The Riders of Rohan" cocktail at Bar Sabine.

SEATTLE — Bar Sabine's bar manager Justin Fox is a fan of fantasy, both onscreen and in his drinks. He's created a menu of Lord of the Rings-inspired beverages that will transport guests to Middle Earth.

Credit: KING-TV
Bar manager Justin Fox mixes up a Tolkien-inspired craft cocktail.

"The Riders of Rohan" is described as a "highball from Helm's Deep," and includes hazelnut bourbon and apricot gochujang shrub.

"Lake Town Punch" features rooibos tea cognac and Ten To One rum.

The drink menu resembles a map of Middle Earth, and each sippable work of art is creatively accessorized with a collectible garnish. (The "Broken Sword of Narsil" comes with an actual tiny broken sword.)

Bar Sabine is located directly behind Sabine Cafe, 5307 Ballard Ave. N.W. It's open Tuesday through Sunday, from 4:00 p.m. to midnight.

