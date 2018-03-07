You may never eat ramen, hot dogs or protein bars while camping again once you get your hands on this book.

Mai-Yan Kwan and Emily Nielson, who co-created the Dirty Gourmet cookbook with Aimee Trudeau, whipped up some Goat Cheese Stuffed Mini Sweet Peppers and Campfire Baked Brie at Salt Water State Park using nothing but a cast iron pan and a hot fire. Their recipes use real ingredients for delicious car camping and backpacking meals.

Campfire Baked Brie

1 (8-ounce) wheel of Brie

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

For Serving: Buttery crackers

Place the wheel of cheese in a cast iron skillet. Set the skillet on the grate of your campfire and heat over medium heat. The bottom of the cheese wheel will begin to soften faster than the top. When it starts to sizzle out in the skillet, after about 5 minutes, flip the wheel. Add pecans alongside the cheese and let them toast, being careful not to burn them. After about 3 minutes, the whole wheel should have softened and the pecans will have toasted. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Leaving the Brie in the skillet to keep it warm, cut an X in the center, and sprinkle the brown sugar inside. With a small spoon, scoop up the pecans and add into the slit. Serve right out of the skillet alongside some buttery crackers, reminding people to be careful not to burn themselves.

© 2018 KING