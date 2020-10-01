LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — Usually, if you see smoke it's a bad thing. But the smoke rising from Briley's BBQ & Grill in Lake Forest Park leads to all sorts of very good things. Kyle Brierley and his friend Skyler opened the restaurant off of Bothell Way back in 2015.

The building Briley's BBQ & Grill is in has been many things over the years including a service station and a flower shop.

The menu at Briley's has all the classics you'd expect from a great BBQ joint including ribs, brisket, chicken and sausage.

Depending on the size the Brisket can take 16 - 18 hours to cook low and slow. If you include the time from trimming and brining the meat the whole process can take 36 hours.

There are 12 sides to pick from including BBQ beans, coleslaw, cornbread & gumbo. For dessert don't miss their popular beignets and homemade banana pudding.

The homemade banana pudding is topped with Nilla wafers.

A few years ago Briley's had a remodel that expanded their dining room to hold as many as 50 people. In the summer months, you can eat outside on their patio overlooking Lake Washington.

Briley's dining room can hold over 50 people and has huge TV's to watch the big game.

Besides dining in or picking up, Briley's can cater any event from family gatherings to office parties.

Briley's BBQ & Grill | 15030 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

| (206) 466-1589

