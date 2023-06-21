This former rail station is your first stop to Black Diamond's rich history

The Black Diamond Museum tells the story of the King County mining town's spectacular transformation. #king5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A railroad depot built around the turn of the last century now displays the artifacts of a mining town's history.

The Black Diamond Museum tells the story of the King County mining town's spectacular transformation.

The museum opened in 1982 and features colorful stories of the town's past, dating back to its very founding when the city was named after the Northern California mining firm that built it in the late 1800s.

Here you'll find items used by Black Diamond's residents and workers over the past century, learn about the immigrants and people of color who worked the mines, and see how the locals worked and played.

Some highlights include an antique player piano that leaves younger visitors astounded and sometimes believing they've just seen a ghost, Black Diamond's original jailhouse (about the size of a tool shed), and beautiful wall murals depicting the town as it once was.