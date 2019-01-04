SEATTLE — It may look like a mistake. But every stumble is a step towards a better body when you practice TripFit, the hottest new fitness routine that makes the most of every misstep.

"Everybody trips. Everybody falls. It's something everybody needs to know how to do," says Travis Ramsey from TripFit Northwest, the first such gym on the West Coast.

Ramsey is a former contestant on American Ninja Warrior. He knows functional movement. He starts "TripFitters" with the classic trip. They then progress to the trip-and-skip to the trip-and-spin. "That one's more kind of adding a little flair and pizzazz to it, just for fun. The trip and you just spin through, working some of those other muscles in your body." Students hone their agility and work their core throughout.

Experienced TripFitters attempt the trip-and-roll, a trip into a shoulder roll back into a standing position. "The trip-and-roll is definitely an advanced movement. So we don't wanna do this until you're really comfortable and proficient in the other movements," Ramsey says.

Megan Wotherspoon trains with Ramsey at the gym near Kent. She says the first step is to push past the inevitable looks from passersby.

"It's just become so much of my mindset that I don't really notice that other people think it's weird. It's just really natural to me and how I move," Wotherspoon says. Ramsey says the results are worth it, even if others think you're injured. "Yeah, we've had people kinda try to come to your rescue in that sort of moment. But I think once you see the skill with which we trip, they stand back. They know you're a TripFitter."

Wotherspoon's physical therapist recommended the routine after Wotherspoon sustained a running injury. She uses the exercises to cross-train for a marathon.

"Because I have to do a lotta outdoor running. And just being aware of the ground, my surroundings, I feel like I trip a few times. It's been huge and super beneficial when I see the big rocks or I'm about to trip and I don't fall and get hurt. I just continue on."

The best part? It's anywhere, anytime. "Once you are proficient in the program, you don't need to go to a gym ever again. I know adults have busy lives so on your way to work, ten minutes from the car to the office. There's ten minutes working out you otherwise might've wasted," Ramsey says.

Ramsey says classes are currently full but they plan to offer more in April to gear up for summer.

Happy April Fool’s Day!

