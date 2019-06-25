TACOMA, Wash. — American Ninja Warrior has gone all over the country. But this season, they're bringing the course to the Pacific Northwest. Team Evening interviews hosts Matt Iseman and Zuri Hall to discuss talk about hosting from the Tacoma Dome, the show's first indoor venue ever.

"Tacoma was awesome and the dome was very nice," said Matt Iseman, "it was nice to shoot during the day."

Matt and Zuri also talked about how Tacoma stands out compared to other cities that the show has been to.

"It's the very first time on American Ninja Warrior that we've shot indoors," said Matt. Weather is always a big part of the course and is often unpredictable, which means contestants have trouble with traction. Indoors, contestants don't have to worry about slipping or losing their balance.

The two also mentioned the Tacoma Dome housed American Ninja Warrior's biggest crowd yet.

"It felt like an 80's rock concert there. It was awesome," said Matt.

"Well, it's an iconic venue too, so we were in this place where all these rock concerts had happened," Zuri added, "I think David Bowie was like the first person to have played there."

The course itself has also changed quite a bit this season. Every year is different, but there are a number of new obstacles this year.

"The very first obstacle is going to be brand new," said Matt. "You've seen it in other cities -- the shrinking steps. Every city has different challenges and that's what I love it. It pushes these ninjas in different ways and when you look, honestly if you watch every episode they have such a distinct feel. Of course, Tacoma, being the first to being indoors, that's going to have a very different look."

