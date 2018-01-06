It is a floating palace. This summer the "Evening" team gets to cruise around the waters of the Puget Sound in luxury with help from the Seattle Boat Show and Signature Yachts.

If you see a Beneteau Sense 57 with the red, "Evening" logo on the side, that's the one!

Each of the three cabins has its own head and the guest cabins might as well be masters.

"In most sailboats in the guest cabins, you don't get to walk in and have full height," says Tori Parrott from Signature Yachts.

Captain Tori sails 'em and sells 'em. She loves all the light.

"Big windows. It's so wide, over 16 feet wide. You can see everybody as we go by."

The galley has a fridge, ice maker, dishwasher, even a secret trap door at your feet.

"Wine storage in the floor."

There's a retractable television stand that electronically slides up behind a seat in the living room. The table telescopes and can become another bed.

"That's the best kind of boat when you have multifunction, dual purpose. You only have so much space."

On the back, there's an extended transom, perfect to access your built-in barbeque on one side and sink on the other.

There's even a retractable roof!

Signature Yachts is offering the Sense 57 at $869.000.

