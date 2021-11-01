This Phinney Ridge restaurant bringing Turkey to your table

Ada's Restaurant & Bar serves up traditional Turkish dishes with flair and care.

SEATTLE — There's a quiet, cozy spot in Phinney Ridge that serves authentic Turkish food. Chef Ayhan Barlas owns Ada's Restaurant & Bar, which has been a staple of the neighborhood for years. Originally opened by Nick Sfondouris, the restaurant was named after his beloved wife. They were part of the neighborhood community for more than forty years, and now Chef Barlas continues that tradition.

Chef Barlas serves a combination of European classics and authentic Turkish dishes. One of the most popular dishes is the Turkish Manti, which are beef ravioli dumplings in yogurt, brown butter and mint sauce.

Another favorite menu item is the vegetable saksuka, with fried eggplant, fresh tomatoes and more. It's served with warm bread and is perfect for dipping!

As for desert, their housemade pistachio baklava is made with more than fifty Filo sheets. Don't forget to grab a drink, too, whether that's a traditional raki presentation or a fresh mint lemonade.