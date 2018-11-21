In the heart of Belltown is a welcoming joint aiming to honor the rock and roll history of the area through quality food and drink and good company: The Black Cat Bar.

"This is a very come-as-you-are kind of bar," said co-owner Dustin Harstaad. "Everyone wants to go to a bar where you recognize someone or you're recognized and your drink's waiting for you before you even sit down."

Happy hour is Sunday through Thursday twice daily-- 5 to 7 pm as well as 11 pm to 1 am. Rainiers are $3 on tap and wells are $6.

"One of our most popular drinks is called the Red Fang, named after one of my favorite metal bands from Portland," said Haarstad. "It's a vodka-based drink with a house-made grenadine, a touch of citrus, some bubbles for essence, and a little bit of champagne."

The combination of good food, incredible drink specials, punk rock and games make it popular stop for many Belltown residents.

"We feature a handful of pinball machines, Buck Hunter, ski-ball, and a jukebox as well," said Haarstad. "This place is always poppin' on the weekends."

"It's a dive bar without being too dive-y," said Black Cat regular Jesse Scott with a laugh.

The bar offers a variety of menu items, from pub staples like grilled cheese and burgers, to healthier fare like their Buddha bowl.

"This place is like a second home to me," said frequent Black Cat visitor Jen Mak. "You know, it's got character, it's welcoming...alcohol, music, and just great people."

Black Cat Bar - 2132 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

