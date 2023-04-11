Nearly 300 year old sake brewery finds a new home in Woodinville's wine district

"Our sake brewery started in 1650, so almost 300 years ago we are starting sake making in Fukushima," Mari said.



But in 2011, a massive earthquake rocked Japan. Mari’s family sake brewery survived, but the nearby Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant accident forced them to leave their brewery and their home forever.



"I think the next day I will come back my house," Mari said. "I hope at the time, but never, never."



After trying to restart their sake brewery in Japan, her family decided to restart their brewery just outside of Seattle.



"We are lucky because the Seattle water is really nice water," Mari said.



The water is local, but the unique sake rice they use is imported from Japan, where it's then soaked and steamed before being brought into a special wood-lined room to cool and be turned into, koji.



The koji is then added to more water and rice where it's stirred and allowed to ferment for about a month, before being put into sacks that are pressed down to squeeze out the precious liquid.



"This is a modern style sake so you can enjoy more aroma and fruity taste," Mari added.