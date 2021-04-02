Sea Moss Lemonade & Colorful Engagement Rings - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Angela Poe Russell hosts from the Burke Museum in Seattle's University District.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Federal Way entrepreneur puts a uniquely aquatic spin on lemonade - The concoction is called SMADE because it's a mixture of sea moss and lemonade
Artist draws live bands with a time limit: just one song - Jeff Barlow creates hand-drawn snapshots of musical energy
This Madrona jewelry store specializes in alternative engagement rings - Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry in Madrona has engagement rings that are a twist on the classic - and stunningly beautiful.
Go big for the Big Game with these seafood cocktails - Douglas Demos - No one will get crabby if you serve this.
11-year-old bagpiper performs for Bothell neighbors through pandemic - Adi Moss-Sheth was supposed to attend the Bagpipe World Championships in Scotland, but due to the coronavirus, the competition was canceled.
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.