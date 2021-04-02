Sea Moss Lemonade & Colorful Engagement Rings - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

ALSO FEATURING: A Seattle artist's quick band sketches, Douglas Demo: Crab Cocktail, Bothell's 11-year-old bagpiper and Rob Piercy (Originally aired 2/3/2021).

Angela Poe Russell hosts from the Burke Museum in Seattle's University District.

Federal Way entrepreneur puts a uniquely aquatic spin on lemonade - The concoction is called SMADE because it's a mixture of sea moss and lemonade

Artist draws live bands with a time limit: just one song - Jeff Barlow creates hand-drawn snapshots of musical energy

This Madrona jewelry store specializes in alternative engagement rings - Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry in Madrona has engagement rings that are a twist on the classic - and stunningly beautiful.

Go big for the Big Game with these seafood cocktails - Douglas Demos - No one will get crabby if you serve this.