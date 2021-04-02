Artist draws live bands with a time limit: just one song

Jeff Barlow creates hand-drawn snapshots of musical energy

SEATTLE — It's been months since bands have played live on Seattle stages, but the energy of their shows still exists in the lightning-fast hands of artist Jeff Barlow.

He draws musicians in action – with a self-imposed time limit.

"I call myself the guy who draws the band in one song,” Barlow said. "When they start, I start. When they're done, I'm done. And whatever I get, that's what I get."

Before the pandemic, he was in the audience for at least one concert a week. He would position himself at a table next to the stage and pencil-sketch during the performance.

"I guarantee you, no one misses live music as much as I do,” he said.



His one-song rule helps him create truly original pieces. Each image captures the essence of a band and the feeling of rock and roll.

Barlow first experienced that feeling in second grade, sifting through his grandma's record collection.



"I pulled one out and was like, 'The Who? Pinball Wizard? I wonder what this is?' And I put it on,” he said. "And then you know, Pete Townsend - and I was like, ‘What is this? This is the most amazing thing ever!’"

His combined love for music and art has lead to more than 1,000 one-song images and 21 full sketchbooks.

Barlow has drawn icons like Eddie Van Halen and Dave Grohl. But most of his subjects are lesser-known artists who book smaller stages.



"If I can use my drawings to help bring attention to bands that aren't playing arenas yet, I would love to do that,” he said.