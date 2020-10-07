Thurs 7/9, Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening at Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Soudough Willy -
Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti deliver one of the year's most original films - Comedy 'Palm Springs' starts streaming on Hulu tomorrow.
New Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Muskox calf now has a name - The name was one of four people could pick from online voting.
Beer near the beach at Port Townsend's Pourhouse - Good brews and great views. Port Townsend's Pourhouse is the perfect spot for beach and beer lovers.
Sol Duc Falls is the must-see pay off to a short hike in the Olympic National Forest - A 1.6 mile round trip excursion that offers the ideal combination of waterfalls and rain forest, Sol Duc Falls Nature Trail is 2019’s Best Short Hike.
This Washington house made a crash landing on its way to the moon - Kurt Hughes built his dream house, or rather, his dream spaceship on the bank of the Columbia River.
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.