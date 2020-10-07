Sourdough Willy's: a new PNW pizza place using an age old ingredient

Kingston pizza restaurant uses Klondike sourdough for perfect pies #k5evening

Pizza sauce runs in Will Grant’s blood.

He grew up helping his family run That's A Some Pizza in Kingston - then on Bainbridge.

He won first place in a national pizza competition in 2017.

And he just opened the doors of Sourdough Willy's Pizzeria in Kingston:

A new place making pizza with an old ingredient:

“We use 120 year old sourdough starter from the Klondike gold rush to make all our bread,” said Grant.

This yeasty batter is so unique a sample of it lives at the Puratos Sourdough Library in Belgium. Bet you didn’t even know such a place existed.

What does that mean to pizza lovers?

Killer crust.

"It's not the toppings, for me it's the dough of the pizza,” said Will. “It's taking that first slice of pizza turning it around ripping open that crust, smelling that bread, breathing in those natural yeasts and getting to know what you're eating.” If that’s not enough to make you drop your no-bread regimen, this might be: Sourdough Willy’s makes three types of pizza, all topped with quality ingredients ranging from cup-and-char pepperoni slices, to basil, to gorgonzola, to flavored honey.

There's the Sicilian, with a 16 inch by 16 inch crust that’s slow proofed, baked, then baked again. Will describes it as a pillow of sourdough goodness. It generally sells out every day.

Detroit style is a rectangle cut into six hearty slices, so everyone gets crust, topped with a special mix of cheese from Wisconsin that caramelizes and forms a 'crown'.

“Imagine the best grilled cheese sandwich you ever had your life add some pizza toppings to it and that is Detroit style," explained Will.

Then there’s New York style, hand tossed, and sold by the slice as well as whole.

Pizza from different parts of the world with one thing in common: that sourdough crust made from batter that Will Grant and his family has nurtured for three generations now.