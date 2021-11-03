Newly opened Climate Pledge Arena brings improvements to Seattle Center

Just in time for this Northwest icon's 60th birthday.

Climate Pledge Arena isn't the only shiny new thing at Seattle Center —

there are multiple improvements underway, all giving the site of the 1962 World’s Fair some well-deserved updates.

“I told Tim Leiwiki (CEO of the Oakview Group and developer of Climate Pledge Arena) this is gonna be a great thing for Seattle Center because Seattle Center next year will be 60 years old,” said Robert Nellams, director of Seattle Center.



Some iconic Center landmarks are getting an early birthday present. The Armory has a fresh coat of exterior paint and updated signs. The Monorail is getting an updated station and will be better connected to public transit, making it easier for event-goers to get to Seattle Center from downtown.

And the International Fountain got an extensive renovation this year — new LED lighting, upgraded 'micro shooters' and caulking. Yes, famous fountains need caulking too, so that the next generation of kiddos can play tag with those jets of water.

There are new additions as well, including more path lighting and LED lights in the trees.

You'll even find a new skateboard spot – the Seattle Center Skate Plaza. Local skate park builder Grindline helped transform a vacant section of Broad Street into a skateboard park, bringing yet more vitality to this vital Seattle landmark.

There might be dust – and noise. But it’s all good. Because it means the Seattle Center will remain a gathering spot for the Pacific Northwest community long after that 60th birthday celebration is over.