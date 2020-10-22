Borat is back with his first film in almost 15 years - What's On This Week

Oh what chaos will be caused this time.

On The Rocks / October 23 / Apple TV+

It’s a Lost in Translation reunion! Bill Murray and writer/director Sofia Coppola are back with On the Rocks. The film stars Rashida Jones as a New York author plagued by writer's block and marital concerns. Murray plays her playboy father who steps in to try and help. The daddy-daughter comedy comes out on October 23 on Apple TV+.



My Next Guest Needs No Introduction / October 21 / Netflix

Miss late-night legend David Letterman? You can see him and a host of A-list celebrities on a new season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. This time around Dave chats with actor Robert Downey Jr. and comedian Dave Chappelle, just to name two. New episodes are out today on Netflix.



Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm / October 23 / Amazon Prime Video