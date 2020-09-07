Sequim singer doing a virtual concert at Watershed location

Bailey Bryan is going to play The Gorge in a whole new way. #k5evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When we first met Bailey Bryan in 2017, this singer/songwriter from Sequim was fresh off playing Watershed in the Gorge.

Since then, a lot has changed - we talked to her from her home in Nashville, via Zoom:

"Things are weird with COVID, we're at a place where a lot of stuff is opening back up and I feel half the people in town are back to normal, and the other half is musicians, and we still can't go tour anywhere and a lot of us are still at home looking at people going out to bars and being like ... is this okay?"

This year Watershed's cancelled due to COVID 19. And Bailey has changed her sound. Her brand new song 'Play with Me' sounds more Ariana Grande than Taylor Swift.

"It wasn't a big deal, it was like alright, this is what we're doing now. This is a cool song, let's put it out."

The song was inspired by a late-night text from a guy.

"It was one of those texts it was like, 'uh you can come over if you want.' It's 11 pm, he hadn't texted me back all day, I'm like you've got the wrong girl my friend. I have no use for you at this point in my day, I'm good. I'm gonna finish binging this episode of Friends, I'm good. Literally in the moment I got that text I set my phone down and I wrote the first half of 'Play with Me' right there on my guitar.

Right now thanks to the pandemic, Bailey is on a virtual tour -- it includes a set at The Gorge that will stream on July 9 at 7:00 PT over their Instagram page.

“I'm so happy that I get to take over their Instagram - that'll be my 'hometown show' of the virtual tour basically. It's my favorite venue that I've ever played. And I think it's because, growing up in Washington, such a beautiful part of the world, nature is something that inspires me. To get to combine two of my favorite things in the world, nature, the outdoors, then music, performing? It's a dream come true to be on that stage. There's no better feeling."

Well, there might be one better feeling - visiting her home in the Pacific Northwest when things get back to normal.

"What would I like to say to Sequim? Hi Grandma!" Bryan waved.

"Until then I'm just working on more music and sitting on my phone, trying to tell people to listen to my new song. That's been my life.”