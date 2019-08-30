Soul-pop diva Lizzo has canceled her Bumbershoot performance scheduled for Friday.

In a tweet, Lizzo said she was cancelling because of a sinus infection.

"Bumbershoot ... I have to cancel cus of severe sinus infection. I been battling all week & tried to power thru but it got worse. I have been advised by my dr that I can’t fly until I am better. I hate cancelling shows. I am so sorry Seattle. I love y’all."

Lizzo was no longer on the main stage's lineup Friday morning. Hippie Sabotage will perform in her place.

Lizzo was announced as a headliner in July and was expected to be a big draw.