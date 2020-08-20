x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Entertainment

Are you guilty of the Zoom etiquette mistakes? Today's Hot Topics

Zoom, motherhood and secret work outs are this week's #NewDayNW Hot Topics!

SEATTLE — Today's Hot Topics:

Panelists:

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.