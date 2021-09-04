The 2021 Spring Fair pulls into Puyallup with a few changes

Yes, the scones are back too. But get your timed tickets before it's too late! #k5evening

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Spring Fair is back in Puyallup after getting canceled last year, but this year’s festivities will look different than before.

They're billing this as a hybrid event where you can, Drive-Thru & Step Out. What does that mean? Well, guests who purchase Spring Fair carload admissions in advance will drive onto the fairgrounds, and stay in their vehicles, but have the opportunity to get out on foot at designated shopping locations and experiences. You must be wearing a mask when outside your car.

Some events you'll find familiar -- there's watching dogs long jump into a pool at "DockDogs" and pigs racing around a track in "Racing Pigs". You can also opt to stay in your car for a game of bingo!

All Fair food is drive-thru, except in the SillyVille and ThrillVille event area -- if separate rides and games experience tickets are purchased. People who do partake are welcome to eat in the Orange Parking Lot, after exiting, to enjoy food while in your vehicle.