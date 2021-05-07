Hop on your bike and join former Seahawk Cliff Avril's 'Beat the Bridge' team

Money raised from the May 16 event goes directly to JDRF. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Former Seahawk Cliff Avril's impact off the field rivals his time as a player. He is passionate about keeping kids healthy and funding research for Juvenile Diabetes.

The Cliff Club, Cliff's walk team, has participated for 7 years raising more than $260,000 for JDRF by participating in Beat The Bridge. This year, Cliff is going to ride instead of walk with a fun route, full of surprises and prizes.

Instead of walking/running, The Cliff Club will cycle a 10-mile route on walk day on May 16. Team members will receive an exclusive Cliff Club shirt, Beat the Bridge shirt, and photo with Cliff and some of his "special guests". Chick-fil-A Bellevue and Swire Coca Cola have joined the efforts and are team sponsors.

To join The Cliff Club team, visit the Beat The Bridge website.