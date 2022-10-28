Halloween, Día de los Muertos across western Washington

Here's a look at Halloween and Día de los Muertos events happening across western Washington this weekend.

Saturday

TACOMA GRIT CITY COSTUME PADDLE - The beloved annual event is back in all its crazy quirkiness from 12-2 p.m. at the Foss Waterway Seaport. Participants are invited to put on their most creative costumes and paddle the Thea Foss Waterway.

TACOMA DIA DE LOS MUERTOS WITH INDIGENOUS ROOTS - The Calavera Collective is partnering with Metro Parks to bring a unique Día de los Muertos to Tacoma's Eastside, rooted in the Indigenous and Latinx communities and nearby Swan Creek. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting with a blessing and procession, and continuing on with a celebration involving dance and food.

PIKE PLACE MARKET HARVEST FESTIVAL - Market streets and levels will be enlivened with activities throughout the 9-acre district at the annual Harvest Festival. This event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LYNNWOOD DIA DE LOS MUERTOS - Lynnwood is holding is Day of the Dead Celebration from noon to 5:30 p.m. This year's event will feature art, music, food, raffles, competitions, and kid's activities, as well world-renowned Spanish singer songwriter Paco Diez.

BOO IN BURIEN - This event will feature free candy for the kids, a costume dog parade, free hay rides, a haunted house and more! It runs from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Burien.

ISSAQUAH ZOMBIE WALK - The Downtown Issaquah Association and Zombie Walk celebrates 13 'unlucky' years of welcoming Zombies back downtown with the walk kicking off at 1:30 p.m.

TACOMA YOUTH SYMPHONY COSTUME CONCERT - Come join all of the orchestras of the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association for a fun-filled evening of music from hit movies, TV shows, and other chilling music! The musicians will perform in costume and the audience is invited to come in costume, as well. The concert is at 7 p.m. Buy your tickets online.

Sunday