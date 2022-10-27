Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington

Strong wind gusts Thursday could lead to power outages and tree damage, as part of this First Alert Weather event.

SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington.

Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington. The Wind Advisory is from Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.

Strong winds are ongoing and expected to continue into the afternoon, potentially leading to isolated power outages and downed branches and trees, as part of this First Alert Weather event.

Throughout the day, the First Alert Weather Team will bring you the latest information to keep you and your family safe.

Wind gusts Thursday morning had already topped 50 mph in some areas.

Some peak winds this hour in mph:

Camano Is.: 53

Whidbey Is.: 51

Pt. Townsend: 49

Destruction Is.: 45

West Point: 43

Quillayute: 40

Everett: 38

Shilshole Marina: 35 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 27, 2022

Wind Advisory

Areas within the Wind Advisory will see the strongest wind gusts with widespread gusts between 30 to 40 mph. In some more extreme cases, winds could gust upwards of 50 mph. The favored areas to see the strongest wind gusts are areas closest to the water.

The Seattle Metro is not included in the Wind Advisory but strong wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible for Seattle and areas farther south.

Wind timeline

The strongest winds are expected to continue through late Thursday afternoon.

Strong wind gusts will gradually decrease late Thursday evening into the overnight hours Thursday.

Thursday midday wind gust forecast

Thursday afternoon wind gust forecast

Wind impacts

Wind gusts can cause branches to snap and down some trees, leading to power outages.