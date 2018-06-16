The annual Fremont Solstice Parade is slated to take place Saturday, June 16 at 1:00 p.m.

The parade celebrates the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year. The actual Solstice takes place on June 21, but the parade takes place on the Saturday leading up to the Solstice.

As stated by the Fremont Arts Council, the parade is open to the public and anyone can participate. In addition to this, the parade is “people powered” so no motorized vehicles are allowed. The parade puts an emphasis on creative expression and encourages hand-made costumes and props.

Most notably, the parade features a section of naked bikers, a tradition that can be traced back to the early 1990s. Participants either bike completely nude or cover themselves in body paint to create the illusion of a costume.

In addition to the parade, the Fremont Fair will be taking place June 16-17. The fair includes a craft market with nearly 400 vendors featuring handmade goods and art, and musical performances taking place on two separate stages.

