Chrissy Metz talks filming 'This Is Us' amidst COVID and new music

You may have seen the promos running but the wait for the new season of This Is Us is finally over! Jim Dever talked with star Chrissy Metz via Zoom about the new season and what she’s been up to.



Dever: "How has the pandemic changed the way you film This Is Us?"



Metz: “Yeah, we are really close to the whole crew and behind the camera and our lighting department. So now we can't mingle. We don't get a chance to chat and sit around while they're setting up the next shot. We're literally like in Zone A which the actors come in. Zone B goes out and vice versa. And we can't exit the same place we entered. So there's all these new protocols and it's of course for our safety, but I’m like, I miss just hanging out."



Dever: “And the show this season is going to focus on the real-life events around us right? The pandemic, Black Lives Matter.”



Metz: Absolutely, the social unrest and the pandemic are major through lines and I’m really proud of the show when Dan [Fogelman] and of course the writers, proud seems like a silly word to use, but I’m just grateful that we are because I think we're all sorta looking for answers on how to navigate all this. And also looking for introspective like, What is my part with this social unrest, and what have I done, and What have I not done?



Dever: "Your new single, Talking to God, it's so uplifting and inspiring. What's the story behind that song?"



Metz: It was actually found at an Ashley McBride writers retreat. For people who don't know you spend a weekend with a bunch of writers and hopefully you get some good songs and that song came out of that weekend. And the moment I heard this I was like, who's going to cut this? Is this not going to make Ashley's album cause I really felt sort of drawn to it in many ways, and luckily I was gifted the song to cut and record to have on my EP. And I think it's really timely now and everyone is sorta looking for answers no matter who we're talking to or who we're praying to or whatever you call the higher power in your life. We're all looking for some answers.”



Dever: "Chrissy Metz, thanks so much for talking to us."



Metz: "Well thank you."